Catherine Palishchuk

Visual Communication Interaction Screen

Catherine Palishchuk
Catherine Palishchuk
Hire Me
  • Save
Visual Communication Interaction Screen logo digital illustration digital art ui design app
Visual Communication Interaction Screen logo digital illustration digital art ui design app
Visual Communication Interaction Screen logo digital illustration digital art ui design app
Visual Communication Interaction Screen logo digital illustration digital art ui design app
Visual Communication Interaction Screen logo digital illustration digital art ui design app
Download color palette
  1. Frame 4.png
  2. Frame 5.png
  3. Frame 1.png
  4. Frame 2.png
  5. Frame 3.png

Prototype of interaction screen Web-page for FH Joanneum Master Program

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Catherine Palishchuk
Catherine Palishchuk
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Catherine Palishchuk

View profile
    • Like