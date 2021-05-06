Josh Soriano

SaaS Landing Page Exploration: Media Management Software

Josh Soriano
Josh Soriano
  • Save
SaaS Landing Page Exploration: Media Management Software clean minimal 3d user experience user interface saas landing page web design
Download color palette

A quick exploration/design exercise of creating a landing page (above the fold) for a SaaS product, specifically a media management software.

In this exercise, I wanted to focus on seamlessly implementing the rendered visuals, and accompanying them with proper hierarchical typography.

Josh Soriano
Josh Soriano

More by Josh Soriano

View profile
    • Like