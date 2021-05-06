Chane Smit

Wedding stationary 1

Wedding stationary 1 minimal illustration typography illustrator design designer
This is a table number placement I designed for another wedding. I was helping out a designer friend of mine, I have no idea if this design was used or not, but I like it and thought I'd share it.

Posted on May 6, 2021
