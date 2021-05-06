Chane Smit

Save the Date

Chane Smit
Chane Smit
  • Save
Save the Date minimal typography design designer illustrator
Download color palette

I created this Save the Date for a client when I was helping out a designer friend of mine. I was really happy with it, and so was the bride!! She ended up printing it on seed paper.

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Chane Smit
Chane Smit

More by Chane Smit

View profile
    • Like