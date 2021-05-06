Existential Risk 2020 - Live Illustration

It was an absolute pleasure live illustrating for the University of Cambridge's conference on Catastrophic risk. I couldn't think of a more pressing or relevant topic to help communicate visually. There were a range of captivating speakers from NASA's Planetary Defence officer Lindley Johnson to Jason Hickel an Economic Anthropologist. The live Illustrations helped make the online conference experience much fun and exciting. They were also used for outreach to engage the wider community.

Website

https://tom-draws.com/home

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/tom_live_illustrator/