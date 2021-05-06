Evgenia Gordeeva
TheRoom

Boost Cleaner - Clean your phone with no efforts

Evgenia Gordeeva
TheRoom
Evgenia Gordeeva for TheRoom
Hire Us
  • Save
Boost Cleaner - Clean your phone with no efforts mascot speed test photos contacts cleaner app cleaner layout application mobile app mobile app ui ux design ux design ui design ux ui uiux
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

Here is our recent project - the redesign of the Boost Cleaner app that helps to clean your smartphone and keep all the content in order. Removing duplicates, similar photos, managing contacts has never been so easy! Moreover, the app provides you with the AdBlocker and Speed Test.

Designed in TheRoom.

📮 We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@theroom.boutique

-

Visit our website | Instagram | Facebook | Medium | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Twitter

TheRoom
TheRoom
Hire Us

More by TheRoom

View profile
    • Like