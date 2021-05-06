Boost Cleaner - Clean your phone with no efforts

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,
Here is our recent project - the redesign of the Boost Cleaner app that helps to clean your smartphone and keep all the content in order. Removing duplicates, similar photos, managing contacts has never been so easy! Moreover, the app provides you with the AdBlocker and Speed Test.
Designed in TheRoom.
📮 We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@theroom.boutique
-
Visit our website | Instagram | Facebook | Medium | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Twitter