Boost Cleaner - Clean your phone with no efforts

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

Here is our recent project - the redesign of the Boost Cleaner app that helps to clean your smartphone and keep all the content in order. Removing duplicates, similar photos, managing contacts has never been so easy! Moreover, the app provides you with the AdBlocker and Speed Test.

Designed in TheRoom.

📮 We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@theroom.boutique

-

Visit our website | Instagram | Facebook | Medium | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Twitter