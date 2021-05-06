Wenny Fang

Illustration of Management system

Illustration of Management system
Illustration of Management system system vector branding homepage ui visual infographic design creative illustration
Hi all,
Recently I finished a renew project of internal system of Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA) , and I am happy to share part of the Ui here！

Check my behance to veiw full version showcase :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/117971245/UI-style-HKQAA-Internal-portal

Thanks!! ;)

Focus on UI/UX & Illustration.

