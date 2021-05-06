Catherine Palishchuk

Vertical Farming App - Vert

Catherine Palishchuk
Catherine Palishchuk
Hire Me
  • Save
Vertical Farming App - Vert illustration nature digital logo app ui vertical farming
Vertical Farming App - Vert illustration nature digital logo app ui vertical farming
Vertical Farming App - Vert illustration nature digital logo app ui vertical farming
Vertical Farming App - Vert illustration nature digital logo app ui vertical farming
Download color palette
  1. Frame 1.png
  2. Frame 2.png
  3. Frame 3.png
  4. Frame 4.png

“With Vert you can get grow kits, tutorials, recipes, and even reserve vegetables in our central vert farm.”

The app that helps you to improve your skills in vertical farming and grow own fresh plants at home!

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Catherine Palishchuk
Catherine Palishchuk
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Catherine Palishchuk

View profile
    • Like