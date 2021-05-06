Justin Langford

Emoji Prompt - Spicy

Emoji Prompt - Spicy
From 2019, prompted by a set of emojis.
I interpreted the emojis given as a deadly, spicy taco.
Traditional lineart, coloured in Photoshop.

Posted on May 6, 2021
