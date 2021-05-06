Marcel Bechler 🍃

Steeped · Product Page (Rebound)

Marcel Bechler 🍃
Marcel Bechler 🍃
  • Save
Steeped · Product Page (Rebound) tea app mobile product shop buy ecommerce drink typography mobile app ui ux app design clean ios bottom sheet reviews rating
Download color palette

A rebound of the product page shot, now also showing some beautiful teaware! 🫖🍵

About Steeped:
Last year I had the opportunity to co-found Steeped, an upcoming app for tea enthusiasts to buy, rate and explore their favorite tea.
If you want to get early access, sign up on https://steeped.app!

819ff3724a7b2813c77edc22fbd713e2
Rebound of
Steeped · Product Page
By Marcel Bechler 🍃
Marcel Bechler 🍃
Marcel Bechler 🍃

More by Marcel Bechler 🍃

View profile
    • Like