My first personal logo

I have always had a strong fascination with the moon and space, Luna is the prettiest name for me, so I took Luna and made it into Lunar for the phases of the moon. My name, Chané, mean oak in French so to make it more personal, as it is my personal business, I added oak branches and leaves with acorns to the crescent moon. I used purple for one of the pretty colors the sky turns into when its about to get dark.

Posted on May 6, 2021
