Kate Gorniak

MarketScout Dashboard

Kate Gorniak
Kate Gorniak
  • Save
MarketScout Dashboard data uitrends userexperience colorful application appdesign app b2b chart designinspiration uiux adobexd ux ui interface dashboad adobe illustrator design creative
Download color palette

It is the main view in the MarketScout application. This is the place where a publisher can see his and his competitor's performance. I hope you enjoy it!

Kate Gorniak
Kate Gorniak

More by Kate Gorniak

View profile
    • Like