Dharma Type

Short Films

Dharma Type
Dharma Type
  • Save
Short Films type font design type design typeface font
Download color palette

Short Films is an all-new-styled family, which kind of looks like Art Deco Style.

Wide opened counters and softly rounded bowls create a new feeling – Retro but futuristic, geometric but humanistic.
Exquisite contrast between thin and bold parts of glyphs make mixed feeling – Pop and feminine, formal and casual, strong and soft.

The most distinctive feature is a coexistence of decorativeness and Readability.
This coexistence expands the range of font usage. You can use this font for not only titling but also body-text.

Short Films consists of 6 weights and their matching Italics for a wide range of usages.
Further, Short Films supports international Latin languages and basic Cyrillic languages including Basic Latin, Western Europe, Central and South-Eastern Europe. Also, Short Films covers Mac Roman, Windows1252, Adobe1 to 3. This wide range of international characters expands the capability of your works.

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Dharma Type
Dharma Type

More by Dharma Type

View profile
    • Like