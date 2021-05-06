Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Reijo Palmiste

Return To Form

Return To Form retro wiring wireless wire amplifier amplify speaker podcast microphone mic isometric design low poly 3d art diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
Switching things around - we started with a cute candy version, now switching back to a more realistic, perhaps legacy look for this one. And I kinda dig it way more.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks
All heart,
Reijo

Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
