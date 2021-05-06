https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/flat-it/city-boys/?refby=dharmatype

City Boys is a fashionable contrasted sans-serif that can be used in almost any situation.

City Boys has basic, natural and neutral letterforms and skeletons for a wide range of usage.

The glyphs are somewhat humanist yet they have vertical stress for modern and sophisticated impression.

The ratio of the contrast was carefully designed for modern usage –websites, digital, printings and merchandises–. City Boys consists of 7 weights and their matching Italics for a wide range of usages.

Farther, City Boys is supporting international Latin languages and basic Cyrillic languages including Basic Latin, Western Europe, Central and South-Eastern Europe. Also CSS covers Mac Roman, Windows1252, Adobe1 to 3. This wide range of international characters expands the capability of your works.

City Boys Soft is a softly rounded version of this City Boys.

