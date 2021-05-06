🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Mid Century Sans(MCS) is composed of high-geometric shapes.
László Moholy-Nagy —one of professor in the Bauhaus— said “Typography is a tool of communication. It has to be communication in its most intense form. The emphasis must be on absolute clarity since this distinguishes the character of our own writing from that of ancient pictographic forms.” As same as you can see in modern typefaces in the early twentieth century, MCS has very efficient, clear and minima letterforms. There are not any decorative parts in the skeleton of letters.
At the same time, Mid Century Sans has one more feature.
