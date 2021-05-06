🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/flat-it/slow-tempo/?refby=dharmatype
Slow Tempo is a relaxed, loose-fit font that you can easily enjoy.
Slow Tempo has basic, natural and neutral letterforms and skeletons for a wide range of usage.
Though, there are some distinctive features. As you can see, Slow Tempo has low curvature of the intersections between stem & shoulder or bowl and also has large & open apertures. Those features make this font relaxed.
The letterforms have low contrast and geometric shape to be neutral design, large x-height and humanistic terminal to be legible and distinguishable.
