Slow Tempo is a relaxed, loose-fit font that you can easily enjoy.

Slow Tempo has basic, natural and neutral letterforms and skeletons for a wide range of usage.

Though, there are some distinctive features. As you can see, Slow Tempo has low curvature of the intersections between stem & shoulder or bowl and also has large & open apertures. Those features make this font relaxed.

The letterforms have low contrast and geometric shape to be neutral design, large x-height and humanistic terminal to be legible and distinguishable.

