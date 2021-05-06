Jessica Christine

Semi-Realism Illustration of Abi Bayu

medibang illustration fanart drawing digital art abi bayu 2d
This illustration was created with Medibang Paint Pro and Huion Graphic Tablet. My reference based on Abi Bayu's photoshoot

Posted on May 6, 2021
