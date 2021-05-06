Liam Terry
KIJO

Tychon Enquiry Icon

Liam Terry
KIJO
Liam Terry for KIJO
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Eye catching illustrations created for the Tychon Consultants website. We paired strong brand colours with a touch of impact to grab attention and achieve maximum impact.

An icon was created for each step of their process; Make An Enquiry, Response, Consultation, Agreement and Report.

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
KIJO
KIJO
Build the Future
Hire Us

More by KIJO

View profile
    • Like