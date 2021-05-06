🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
We are excited to tell you about our work with one of our partners, a global cargo company. We're working with them to create a unique and easy way for their processes and technologies to be used in the business. We’re not able to show you the whole project yet, but here is a small snippet of what you can expect to see in the future!
Credits to Aleksander, and Wiktor for great cooperation!
