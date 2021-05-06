CLOTHING DESIGN

CLIENTS BRIEF:

I have attached two things. This is an example of what I'm looking for (different but similar!!). IMG 7711 is what I want to re-create but obviously different so I don't copy!! McIntyre's logo is a spin-off of my logo - just the swish that I want to incorporate into the design. 7710 is the words that I want to use - in the center of the logo should read MCR Elite Pack - the words that are circled should stand out more than the other words. I don't like italics or cursive fonts. You can play around with font size to have some words bigger (the ones circled) versus the other words (Smaller). My business colors are black/gray/purple (not lavender but a deeper purple - like the swish) - would like those colors used. The background of the clothing will be either grey or black so has to work with that as well!!!

