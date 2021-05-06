Justin Langford

Grandparent's House - 2018

Grandparent's House - 2018 traditional art home house architecture watercolor
A piece done as a gift for my grandparents in 2018.
A watercolor-style portrait, done with Tombow Dualbrush markers.

