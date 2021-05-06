M-Chiang

order map-App Design

M-Chiang
M-Chiang
  • Save
order map-App Design app design map order
Download color palette

Hi, long time no see
Here are some pages about the driver taking orders. The driver receives the order from the user on the platform, then completes the order according to the specified route, and finally earns the profit.
Thanks. I hope you like it！

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
M-Chiang
M-Chiang

More by M-Chiang

View profile
    • Like