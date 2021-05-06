Frenzies Lettering

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I would like to present the lettering concept of design for a burger restaurant “Frenzies”.
The word “FRIENZIES” being the plural of the word “FRENZY” which depicts a state of uncontrolled excitement/emotions or in other words a wild feeling/behavior for a short period of time which can’t be explained through words.
Link to full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118037951/Frenzies-Burger