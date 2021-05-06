Justin Langford

Break a Wish - Fanart

Art I've created for the Podcast "Break A Wish."
This was fanart for a contest by the podcast network the show is hosted on.
I was commissioned to create the original art for the podcast album art and banner.

Procreate app.

Posted on May 6, 2021
