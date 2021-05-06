Алексей

Landing Design - KL

Алексей
Алексей
  • Save
Landing Design - KL trend video website web webdesign design shelex.up videoproduction
Download color palette

Hello everyone. I present to you my new project. You can see it in full here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/118959331/dizajn-lendinga-KL

My contacts:
-Telegram: @imshelex
-WhatsApp: +7 (952) 506-37-29

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Алексей
Алексей

More by Алексей

View profile
    • Like