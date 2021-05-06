Bhavesh Kapoor

Fast Work Landing Page-UP WORK

Bhavesh Kapoor
Bhavesh Kapoor
  • Save
Fast Work Landing Page-UP WORK landingpage upwork client web illustration vector ux ui minimal design branding
Download color palette

Just a fun project, in celebration of my first job
not sponsored or anything
just an idea came by so thought of doing it and adding value to portfolio
thank you for checking by

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Bhavesh Kapoor
Bhavesh Kapoor

More by Bhavesh Kapoor

View profile
    • Like