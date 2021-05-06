Anik

TRIANGLE TRADE COMPANY

TRIANGLE TRADE COMPANY
CLIENTS BRIEF:
We need something creative. The Triangle is based upon the triangle slave route. The triangle in this case seems to look like a road or represent a path forward or just a regular triangle.

