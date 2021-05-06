Alexandra Melnikova

Spring sketches

Spring sketches blue summer spring plants plant colorful color flower leaf nature artist abstraction abstract art abstract freehand drawing sketch procreate illustration freehand drawing
Plants sketches
Freehand drawing with procreate and ipad :)

www.Instagram.com/alexandra_melnickova
www.Instagram.com/melnikovasketch
alexandramelnickova@gmail.com

