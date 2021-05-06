Inktober 2019 - HUSKY

From Inktober 2019, the prompt was "HUSKY."

For this Inktober I tried to do a Post-Apocalyptic theme, partially due to being obsessed with a videogame at the time.

The story I told with this was about a dogsled driver who uses the creatures around them to pull their sled, when dogs aren't as plentiful.

Pentel Brush Pen, Sakura Micron.