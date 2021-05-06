Thomas McLean

Live Illustration -A Taste Of Your Own Medicine

covid typography illustrated type caligraphy live infographic illustration illustrated notes
Cambridge Arts Network Conference 2021

I had the great pleasure to provide some graphic notation to the CAN Conference 2021. The focus was to capture the key messages of the talks but also to try and bring a broader range of people to watch the videos of the talks.

