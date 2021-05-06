Fleur Sciortino

Electronic Financial Transactions

Fleur Sciortino
Fleur Sciortino
  • Save
Electronic Financial Transactions rube golderberg machine rube golderberg machine rube golderberg rube golderberg editorial financial transactions transactions mobile payment bank banking payment mobile banking credit card blog post illustrator illustration fintech ecommerce
Download color palette

A blog post illustration for Ixaris. This one features a Rube Goldberg design to illustrate the concept of financial transactions.

Fleur Sciortino
Fleur Sciortino

More by Fleur Sciortino

View profile
    • Like