ALOE VERA GEL & MIST SUPER COMBO

Majestic Pure brings super combination of Aloe Vera Gel and Mist. We believe it is perfect solution for personal care such as hair growth and skin care. Soothe your skin : Our aloe vera duo soothes and hydrates dry, rough, itchy or irritated skin on contact ; An excellent daily treatment for face, skin & hair; Making skin feel soft and supple with a healthy glow.

https://majesticpure.com/products/aloe-vera-gel-and-mist-super-combo