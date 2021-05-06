Clickable Agency

Dino Bank — Kid's Bank Landing Page

Dino Bank — Kid's Bank Landing Page yellow blue children kid startup illustrator card banking finance website ux landing page landing uiux ui design
Hey, dribbblers!

Dino Bank will help your child learn the basics of financial literacy and use their own funds and banking services wisely.

The ability to choose your own unique card design and a whole set of stickers allow the child not to be bored and express themselves.

Does your child have a bank card?

