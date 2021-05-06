Dino Bank — Kid's Bank Landing Page

Hey, dribbblers!

Dino Bank will help your child learn the basics of financial literacy and use their own funds and banking services wisely.

The ability to choose your own unique card design and a whole set of stickers allow the child not to be bored and express themselves.

Does your child have a bank card?

Press “L” if you like it ❤️

Press “Hire us” if you want to work with us.

Check our works on:

Instagram | Facebook | Behance

Visit our page