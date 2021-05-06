Dino Bank — Kid's Bank Landing Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey, dribbblers!
Dino Bank will help your child learn the basics of financial literacy and use their own funds and banking services wisely.
The ability to choose your own unique card design and a whole set of stickers allow the child not to be bored and express themselves.
Does your child have a bank card?
Press “L” if you like it ❤️
Press “Hire us” if you want to work with us.
Check our works on:
Instagram | Facebook | Behance
Visit our page