Hello Dribbble Doodle

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello dribbblers!
Here's my debut shot into the dribbble world. I'm very excited to join the community, and I'd like to thank @likeanushkaa for inviting me. Here is a short intro about me:
I love adventure sports, especially trekking. I’ve done a few backpacking trips in Himachal, and I’m always ready for more. The piano is my stressbuster. I love playing it, and yes, I play it pretty decently... (;P)... But, I’m also learning to play guitar because it comes in handy, and obviously, it comes as an engineer's starters pack.
Chai! Bring that drink any time of the day; I’ll drink. It’s my first love, and everyone around me agrees with this fact... XD...I’m also a lame photographer and enjoy capturing some aesthetic photos.
Currently pursuing my B. Tech Degree from IIT Roorkee, and have been involved in a variety of activities there. I’m a self-taught designer and enjoy solving problems and designing digital products that can positively impact an individual's life.
Visit my portfolio at https://bit.ly/portfolio-ayaneshu or shoot me an email at ayaneshu@gmail.com if there's anything I can help you with. Looking forward to bring some value to this community.
Cheers!