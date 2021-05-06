Hello Dribbble Doodle

Hello dribbblers!

Here's my debut shot into the dribbble world. I'm very excited to join the community, and I'd like to thank @likeanushkaa for inviting me. Here is a short intro about me:

I love adventure sports, especially trekking. I’ve done a few backpacking trips in Himachal, and I’m always ready for more. The piano is my stressbuster. I love playing it, and yes, I play it pretty decently... (;P)... But, I’m also learning to play guitar because it comes in handy, and obviously, it comes as an engineer's starters pack.

Chai! Bring that drink any time of the day; I’ll drink. It’s my first love, and everyone around me agrees with this fact... XD...I’m also a lame photographer and enjoy capturing some aesthetic photos.

Currently pursuing my B. Tech Degree from IIT Roorkee, and have been involved in a variety of activities there. I’m a self-taught designer and enjoy solving problems and designing digital products that can positively impact an individual's life.

Visit my portfolio at https://bit.ly/portfolio-ayaneshu or shoot me an email at ayaneshu@gmail.com if there's anything I can help you with. Looking forward to bring some value to this community.

Cheers!