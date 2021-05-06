Thomas McLean

Live Event Infographic Illustration - COVID

Live Event Infographic Illustration - COVID illustrated notes illustrated type illustration caligraphy covid infographic live
I had the great pleasure to provide some graphic notation to the CAN Conference 2021. The focus was to capture the key messages of the talks but also to try and bring a broader range of people to watch the videos of the talks.

