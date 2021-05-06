Justin Langford

Inktober 2019 - FREEZE

Justin Langford
Justin Langford
  • Save
Inktober 2019 - FREEZE justinlangfordart melt truck freeze ice cream art challenge inktober2019
Download color palette

From Inktober 2019, the prompt was "FREEZE."
For this Inktober I tried to do a Post-Apocalyptic theme, partially due to being obsessed with a videogame at the time.
The story I told with this was about an ice cream man who eventually became literally made of ice cream.
Pentel Brush Pen, Sakura Micron.

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Justin Langford
Justin Langford

More by Justin Langford

View profile
    • Like