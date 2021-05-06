GSV App - Transforming the construction site

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The app is designed in a combination of GSV visual identity and Google Material inspired components, due to the development in Flutter.
In the app, the user gets his full overview of previous and existing orders as well as access to the entire product portfolio.🏗🚜
It is possible to order and unsubscribe from heavy equipment with just a few clicks. Unsubscribe and report errors through a scanning module in the app, where the user scans the NFC chip that is attached to all machines. By geo location you can select where your heavy equipment are located on the construction site.
You can find the app in the danish App Store and Google Play