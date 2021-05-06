Mette Gry Schmidt

GSV App - Transforming the construction site

Mette Gry Schmidt
Mette Gry Schmidt
  • Save
GSV App - Transforming the construction site checkout app ui nfc geolocation app design flutter app material design
Download color palette

The app is designed in a combination of GSV visual identity and Google Material inspired components, due to the development in Flutter.

In the app, the user gets his full overview of previous and existing orders as well as access to the entire product portfolio.🏗🚜

It is possible to order and unsubscribe from heavy equipment with just a few clicks. Unsubscribe and report errors through a scanning module in the app, where the user scans the NFC chip that is attached to all machines. By geo location you can select where your heavy equipment are located on the construction site.

You can find the app in the danish App Store and Google Play

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Mette Gry Schmidt
Mette Gry Schmidt
Senior Digital Designer

More by Mette Gry Schmidt

View profile
    • Like