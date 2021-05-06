Elkanah John Bearden Jr.

2D Smiling Skull

2D Smiling Skull vector sugarskull sugar skull minimal illustration flat design 2d 2d art adobe illustrator
This is something I threw together real quick for one of my graphic design classes. I got a bit of inspiration from looking at sugar skulls and watching the Pixar movie Coco.

