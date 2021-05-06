Hitarthi Bhinde

DailyUi001

Hitarthi Bhinde
Hitarthi Bhinde
  • Save
DailyUi001 grow plant challenge uidesign dailyui dailyuichallenge figma ux ui shot designs design
Download color palette

#DailyUI
I've taken up the daily UI challenge. The first challenge was to design SignUp page.
I hope you guys like it.
Feedbacks are appreciated.

Hitarthi Bhinde
Hitarthi Bhinde

More by Hitarthi Bhinde

View profile
    • Like