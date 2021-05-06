Helvetiphant™

Diamond Coin - logo concept

Helvetiphant™
Helvetiphant™
  • Save
Diamond Coin - logo concept ethereum logomark designideas designinspiration coin logo crypto currency timeless logo diamond logo modern logo minimalist logo logotype brand designer logo design creative logo logo design concept logo designer brand design branding icon logo
Download color palette

Logo design concept for a possible diamond coin on the Ethereum blockchain.

Helvetiphant™
Helvetiphant™

More by Helvetiphant™

View profile
    • Like