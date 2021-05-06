Svetlana Prilepskaya

Cartoon City

Cartoon City illustration map town city building cartoon lowpoly isometric 3d
Modeling Alexander Kovalev and Svetlana Prilepskaya
Sketchfab: https://sketchfab.com/3d-models/low-poly-city-c5f3bb50fed947e8891b236bc85b4f7d

Posted on May 6, 2021
