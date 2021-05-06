Waqas Ali

The North Explorer | LOGO

Waqas Ali
Waqas Ali
  • Save
The North Explorer | LOGO minimal vector branding adobe illustrator design illustration logo
Download color palette

The character for explorer and an abstract of compass around him is an understandable composition

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Waqas Ali
Waqas Ali

More by Waqas Ali

View profile
    • Like