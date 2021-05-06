Roxane Guella

Bataille navale #1

Bataille navale #1 js website
Pour un projet personnel, j'ai recréer une bataille navale grâce à du javascript. Dans chaque plateau, il y a un seul bateau à trouver placer aléatoirement dans le plateau.

Posted on May 6, 2021
