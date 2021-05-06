Kawshik Ghosh

Sam Wilson aka Captain America Vector Portrait

Sam Wilson aka Captain America Vector Portrait portraits anthony falcon samwilson wilson sam america captainamerica captain marvel design vector art portrait art vector illustration vectorart vector portrait illustration adobe photoshop adobe illustrator
This is the vector representation of Sam Wilson, New Captain America; played by Anthony Mackie. I used Adobe Illustrator for the portrait and Adobe Photoshop for the background and a little retouch.

