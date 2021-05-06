Roxane Guella

Comment ca va #1

Comment ca va #1 exposition
J'ai participer à la création d'une exposition nommer "Comment ça va". Durant ce projet, j'ai gérer la base de donnée relier à l'exposition. Plus d'info sur l'expo sur l'Instagram 'ccv_expo'

Posted on May 6, 2021
