Adam Kapuściński
Mits

Football Challenge App

Adam Kapuściński
Mits
Adam Kapuściński for Mits
Hire Us
  • Save
Football Challenge App mobile ui uidesign mobile app mobile application mobile design design ux ui app designer icon mobile figma football soccer app app design minimal football app 2021 trend trending interface design
Football Challenge App mobile ui uidesign mobile app mobile application mobile design design ux ui app designer icon mobile figma football soccer app app design minimal football app 2021 trend trending interface design
Download color palette
  1. shot 3.jpg
  2. shot 8.jpg

3 types of users – Coach

⚽ Quick event organization - the app allows you to instantly find and create friendly matches or tournaments, saving you hours of work and allowing you to focus on what's most important - your team.

💬 Contact with players and parents - instead of wasting countless hours on the phone, collect permits for trips and confirm the squad with one tap.

🥇 Rankings and statistics - thanks to detailed data, choose the most suitable opponents and play against proven teams only. The rankings will allow you to promote your players and expand your fanbase!

More information you can find in the case study on the Mits website (only polish for now - sorry): Case Study

Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin

Fcapp dribbble
Rebound of
Football Challenge App
By Adam Kapuściński
Mits
Mits
Hire Us

More by Mits

View profile
    • Like