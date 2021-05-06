The Off-Hours Guardian

Our May Smashing calendar design marks Labour Day, the international holiday celebrating workers' achievements and urging fair pay and better working conditions. But for many, this day will be a reminder of countless hours of overtime, stress, and strain caused by tight deadlines, lack of workers' rights for freelancers, and a paycheck that covers just the basics. Our thoughts are with every one of you who will spend the International Workers' Day at their jobs, with freelancers fighting for their rights, and with anyone who feels difficulty maintaining their work-life balance.