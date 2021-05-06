Abdillah Yusra

P JARUM

Abdillah Yusra
Abdillah Yusra
  • Save
P JARUM vektor tipografi blackletter
Download color palette

inspiration from a pen, shortened to P but the object is replaced with a needle.

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Abdillah Yusra
Abdillah Yusra

More by Abdillah Yusra

View profile
    • Like