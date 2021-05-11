Broworks

Spices Buying App

Spices Buying App food app ecommerce app mobile user interface spices application mobile app mobile ui mobile design navigation interaction design design studio ux interface web design ui design
A new app design is here to fill your day with exciting and exotic spices for your dishes. It's a mobile application for buying spices online and sharing relevant recipes. The light background sets the atmosphere of a good market day and adds freshness to the content. Solid visual hierarchy, intuitive navigation, and data visualization help users to feel joyful and relaxed. Stay tuned to see more!

